Bocchi the Rock Is Bringing Its Movies to U.S. Theaters

Bocchi The Rock has become one of the most noteworthy anime series focusing on rock and roll thanks to its light-hearted story. While a second season of the fan-favorite series has yet to be confirmed, the franchise garnered not one, but two feature-length films that hit theaters in Japan. As a part of this year's Anime Expo preparation, Crunchyroll has revealed that both films are on their way to North America.

Bocchi The Rock's two movies aren't entirely new stories focusing on Hitori Gotoh, but rather, compile the events of the first season into two "bite-sized" entries. As of late, Crunchyroll has been bringing quite a few anime films to North American theaters, including Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, Spy x Family CODE: White, and One Piece Film Red. This year, the streaming service is also bringing Blue Lock: Episode Nagi and Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom to the West as anime continues to only grow in popularity.

What Is Bocchi The Rock?

If you haven't had the chance to check out the rocking adventures of Bocchi The Rock, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The description continues, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

