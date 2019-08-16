Naruto Ends Boruto’s Arranged Wedding Arc With Latest Episode

The most recent story arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations didn’t just add the horrifying “lemon burger” to the series’ canon, it also presented Konohamaru with a potential love of his life in the form of Lemon. With the most recent episode released, the “arranged wedding arc” comes to a close as the fate of the star crossed lovers in Konohamaru and Lemon comes to a tragic close. Though everything doesn’t end up exactly the way that the former protege of Naruto would have wanted, Konohamaru manages to learn a thing or two and even appreciate the “sourness” of every day life.

As we learned earlier on in this arc, the mysterious girl Lemon was fated to be wed in an arranged wedding for the ultimate purpose of sealing a dangerous demon within her own body. While there were some shennanigans with the villainous, and possessed, Kankitsu attempting to free the demon Soma to threaten the world once again, things ultimately work out but at a cost. Lemon, after sealing the demon, forgets everything about Konohamaru and a ton of other memories in the process.

Instead of re-introducing himself and attempting to win Lemon’s heart once again, Konohamaru simply leaves and explains to Boruto that sometimes, things are meant to follow a certain path. It is here that the mentor to Boruto is once again introduced to the ghastly Lemon Burger, but now that he has gone through such heartache, is able to appreciate the bizarre food item in a brand new way, making it a delicacy to him instead of an abomination.

While the short arc ultimately counted as “filler”, deviating once again from the main story of the Boruto manga, it did give us a bit more insight into Konohamaru as well as his aspirations of love as well. Whether or not Konohamaru will ever manage to settle down is a question for another day, but we’ll look forward to following the continued adventures of both him and the other ninja currently residing within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.