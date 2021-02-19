Naruto Confirms Sasuke Has Lost A Major Power Because of Boruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest chapter was a dark milestone for the elder heroes of the Naruto saga. Naruto's lifelong companion and power source Kurama (Nine-Tails) has died from the power expenditures of Naruto's Bayron Mode, leaving the Hokage now vulnerable. However, Naruto isn't the only one who was crippled in the latest battle: Sasuke was ambushed by Momoshiki Otsutsuki when the evil alien took possession of Boruto, following Isshiki's defeat. Momoshiki wasted no time in his surprise attack, and stabbed Sasuke in the eye with a dagger. Now, in Boruto Chapter 55, Sasuke confirms the worst: he's lost one of his major ninja powers!

Boruto Chapter 55 SPOILERS Follow!

With Isshiki defeated, and Momoshiki once again in remission inside of Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, Kawaki and Boruto are left with one major dilemma: how to get out of the dimension they're stranded in. The vacant wasteland served its purpose - allowing Naruto and Sasuke and Isshiki to battle without destroying Hidden Leaf. However, the travel routes in and out of the dimension have all been lost. The Otsutuski's space/time teleporting is gone with the destruction of Kawaki's Karma seal, and Momoshiki's dormancy. As Sasuke confirms to Boruto: "I can't use my Rinnegan anymore."

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

Naturally, Boruto is pretty shaken from having crippled his mentor, but Sasuke tells the kid not to worry, "We were all prepared to die. We need to count ourselves lucky to have won and survived."

Naruto fans know too well just how special Sasuke's left-eye Rinnegan is, and the epic path to awaken it. As the most exalted of the Three Great Dojutsu, Sasuke was saved from the verge of death by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Sage of Six Paths, and given the Six Path Yin Power. That was key to both giving Sasuke the power of the Rinnegan and helping him further bond with Naruto, who received the other half of Hagoromo's power.

Now both Naruto and Sasuke have lost major powers earned and/or mastered through the perilous days of Naruto: Shippuden. Maybe it's inevitable: Boruto will never advance the younger generation of shinobi with big powerhouses like Naruto and Sasuke always there to win the battles for them. There's also the small matter of Boruto starting off with a flash-forward that spells pretty ominous fates for Naruto and Sasuke, with Boruto and Kawaki showcasing big powers as they battle over the ruins of Hidden Leaf. Boruto Chapter 55 makes it a little clearer why the two most powerful shinobi aren't there to protect the village anymore.

