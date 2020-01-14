Boruto Gets Emotional with Touching Scene

While fans are clamoring for the upcoming Mujina Bandits Arc, which promises to re-create a storyline from Boruto: Naruto Next Generation’s manga, the current episodes are attempting to give us a better look into the current ninja of Konoha. One such character, Enko Onikuma holds many things in common with Naruto of yesteryear, attempting to struggle with her own loneliness which manifests itself through her summoning jutsu. As Naruto grew up attempting to win over the Hidden Leaf Village while combating the Nine Tailed Fox within himself, we see the parallels between him and Enko, giving us a truly emotional scene in the most recent installment.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the most emotional clip from the most recent episode that shows Enko unable to control the emotion and power that resides within herself, being talked down thanks in part to her teammates Doshu and Tsuru from Team 40 and giving her the acceptance she so desperately desired:

I know they’re not important characters but this scene was really emotional. All Enko wanted is to not be feared by someone else. 😭😭😭

This is the kind of Transtional episodes we need.

Enko had a unique ability in the land of Konoha, being able to summon beasts within her own body and change her appearance and power level thanks to this jutsu. The jutsu itself is affected by Enko’s emotional state at any given time, especially with her loneliness thanks in part to the ability. With Doshu and Tsuru accepting Onikuma for who she is, she is able to control the power within herself and learn that her teammates, and the Hidden Leaf Village itself, are far more accepting than she had previously realized.

