Boruto Star Gives Preview of Anime’s First Manga Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has overcome some big odds and skepticism to become a valid extension of the Naruto saga, but that doesn’t mean that things have been perfect. The Boruto anime has been accused of drowning fans in a lot of filler material, while ignoring the exciting, canon-expanding elements of the manga. Well, during the recent “Naruto to Boruto The Live” event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first Naruto manga being published, Boruto voice actress made sure to give fans a vocal sampling of one of the most beloved dialogue moments from the manga’s early run – and now fans can’t wait to see it adapted to the anime!

Check out Yûko Sanpei acting out one of Boruto’s deepest lines, from the manga’s “Mujina Bandits Arc”:

Yūko Sanpei (三瓶 由布子), BORUTO’s VA, performs her favourite scene from the series, very surprising to see her pick a scene from the manga which hasn’t been animated yet🤔!! The scene she performed is from the Mujina Bandits Arc. pic.twitter.com/Y0gX9PoV7S — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 14, 2019

The reason so many fans respond to this scene is that it is a rare time in the series where Boruto puts aside his devil-may-care attitude to reveal a deeper longing for where his destiny should lead. The scene takes place when Boruto meets with Tentō Madoka, the wealthy heir to the Land of Fire’s daimyo. Tentō was curious about Boruto’s life as the son of the hokage, and where that destiny would lead. In true Boruto fashion he says “I want to become an amazing ninja that can support the Hokage.”

What’s powerful about that statement is that Boruto is eluding to becoming like Sasuke, not his father Naruto, a goal that the anime has reinforced much more often than the manga.

At the time of writing this there seems to be a major discrepancy between the popularity of the Boruto manga and its anime counterpart. The anime has become popular despite straying far away from the main storyline of the manga; meanwhile, the manga has gained critical praise for its exciting expansion of the Naruto story, but can’t draw a big enough readership. Well, while we all hope for Boruto to find better synchronization between the manga and anime, getting some of these rich scenes from the manga into the anime would be a nice consolation.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.