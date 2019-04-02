‘Naruto’ Fans React to ‘Boruto’s 100th Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit a major milestone this week, as the anime reached the landmark 100 episode mark. Normally, any show that made it through 100 episodes would celebrate that achievement with something special – but instead, it seems that Boruto has let some fans down, in that regard.

The episode, titled “The Predestined Path”, was indeed one of more slow and uneventful in terms of action, drama, or big developments or reveals, but it did have great animation and some cool character moments. It picked up with the current Land of Rivers Arc, which sees Boruto and Team 7 investigating a mysterious new kind of Cursed Seal Mark that is infecting the local birds. Naruto‘s Jugo has been thrown back into the mix, as a Frankenstein lightning rod for the Cursed Seal Mark plague – when in fact the culprit is a mysterious perpetrator. That unseen foe has figured out how to weaponize Orochimaru’s power-boosting Cursed Seals, and has already enhanced two new villain characters who are tracking the Hidden Leaf genin, and put a serious beating on Team 15.

Still, even with that exciting bit of stage-setting, you can scroll below and see that a lot of Boruto fans weren’t left feeling that thrilled about episode 100 played out:

Oh So Pretty

Episode 100 of Boruto was fantastic damn the animation was on point again #Boruto pic.twitter.com/d7p6Y3BeLl — Kawaza (@zoruto11) March 31, 2019

Fans are taking solace in the fact that Boruto 100 at least looks good…

False Expectations

If you were expecting episode 100 to be this amazing episode just because it was 100 you are dumb #Boruto — Boruto?⚡ (@shadowshinobi_) March 31, 2019

Maybe we shoudl just be happy with the episode we got???

Started At The Bottom…

Also, I can’t believe that Boruto reaches 100 episodes already :’D pic.twitter.com/D82nPtI6cf — That Friendly Borutard ? (@BoruDerp) March 31, 2019

Wow. 100 episodes. 100 weeks being happy for 20 minutes every Sunday, Wednesday or Thursday.



Time really flies, almost 2 complete years since the start of the Boruto series and the best part of is that that we are just getting started❤️



Loved today’s episode as well#Boruto100 pic.twitter.com/XtQQE0UkTk — Nick | KonohaCrew (@KonohaCrew) April 1, 2019

…But now we here. Who said little Boruto couldn’t last?

You Have Failed Class Rep

after 100 episodes waiting to see Sumire fight, this is what the script does with her, this script is rubbish does not know nor put a decent fight in the work, only makes Sumire humiliate in the work, I’m sure that Boruto will use protagonism and defeat everyone in the end. ?‍♂️?‍♂️ — Animes (@Animes850) March 29, 2019

Class Rep deserved better.

What The Duck?!

i’m rlly on ep 100 of boruto and they’re looking after ducks — zoe (@taesyves) April 2, 2019

This is why we stuck with the series for 100 episodes: the duck play.

Bring. On. Kawaki.

i watched 100 episodes of Boruto and i only saw kawaki once, studio pierrot please i’m dying pic.twitter.com/gtWEepSXQA — Jacky (@ashlynxisalive) March 31, 2019

100 episodes later, and we’re still just waiting for the excitement of the manga’s Kara/Kawaki arc to arrive. Maybe in the next 100?

Boruto: Shippuuden

Boruto #100 aired today



120 more and it’s Shippuuden time — Kusu (@MaxedOutMax_) March 31, 2019

That second series is where things are going to get really real…

We’re So Old

Age check: Boruto has almost 100 episodes made. I was in 3rd grade when I started watching pt.1 Naruto on Toonami in 05. pic.twitter.com/HQghbCUZlV — VergilmayCry (@BrolyBigBois) April 2, 2019

The Naruto saga will outlive us all.

The Democratic Response

How was boruto episode 100? what did you think, reply below. Seemed Decent to me

#boruto #naruto — Adil-ABD (@AnimeBallsDeep) March 31, 2019

You don’t have to take the Internet’s word for it – you can vote how you feel right here!

Haters Can’t Stop Us Now

It’s too late: Boruto is here to stay, haters! ?

Boruto airs new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

