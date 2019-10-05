New Boruto Episode May Team Up Sasuke, Naruto on a Mission

The war between the village of Konoha and the Otsutsuki clan rages on. With Urashiki attempting to steal as much chakra as he can to add it to his own, and the Hidden Leaf Village attempting to respond in kind, it seems like the big guns are about to be unleashed. While Naruto and Sasuke teaming up isn’t anything new to either Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, or the original Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden anime series, it definitely signifies some of the bigger moments of the franchise.

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared a preview for the 128th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, hinting that Naruto would be the next target of Urashiki, with the last member of the Uchiha clan tasked with protecting the current Hokage of Konoha:

Translation: Urashiki’s Target



Broadcasts: 13 Oct Judging by the scan’s summary Urashiki’s target is *drumroll* Naruto!! The Genin of Konoha have been tasked to protect him?! But.. Boruto is the only one who isn’t allowed on this mission. Then, Sasuke lends him a hand?! pic.twitter.com/ExPOZug5ip — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) October 3, 2019

This happens to come at an ironic time in the Boruto franchise, while in the manga that is running concurrently to the anime, Naruto and Sasuke have recently teamed up to attempt to take down the current Otsutsuki vessel in the form of Jigen. The battle did not necessarily go the way that the former members of Team 7 envisioned, with the Konoha ninjas being beaten despite unleashing their most powerful attacks.

With Jigen taking all of the duo’s attacks in stride, Naruto has been sealed away, forcing the Hidden Leaf Village to have to begin considering who will be their newest Hokage to take Uzumaki’s place.

