Naruto Reveals Boruto’s Reaction to Sasuke’s Rogue Past

With Boruto and Sasuke currently in Konoha’s past, running into older versions of characters alive and dead, a new question has been brought up to the young son of the seventh Hokage. As Boruto hangs out with a young Naruto and the rest of the young ninja of Konoha, everyone keeps informing him that Sasuke Uchiha is nowhere to be found. When the two future time travellers meet to discuss what’s been happening, the obvious question arises as to just what Sasuke was doing at this time, with an awkward conversation entering the picture as a result.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the conversation between Sasuke and Boruto, with the young ninja of Konoha attempting to dig down into just where the remaining member of the Uchiha Clan was at this time, as it’s clear that the issue is definitely a touchy one:

As longtime viewers of the Naruto franchise know, Sasuke, at this time, was training beneath the series antagonist, Orochimaru, attempting to gain strength in order to stand a chance at exacting bloody vengeance against his brother Itachi. While Naruto and a handful of ninjas attempted to rescue Sasuke, it was clear that the Sharingan wielding ninja simply didn’t want to be rescued, creating an insane battle between the former best friends and culminating in the end of the first part of the Naruto anime.

Throughout the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, the ninja of Konoha all got older while Sasuke continued alone on his path, doing whatever was necessary in order to gain the strength he needed. Though he ultimately managed to defeat Orochimaru and inherited his powers for his own, it set the Uchiha on a dark path that took some time for him to seperate himself from.

