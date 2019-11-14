Boruto Upsets Fans with This Naruto Rebuff

The time travel arc of the current season of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has placed Boruto and the younger version of his father together in the earlier days of the Hidden Leaf Village. This current storyline hasn’t just given us the opportunity to revisit younger versions of some of our favorite characters, it’s also created some heart wrenching and touching moments for all parties involved. Recently, a big moment has been causing fans of Konoha to become upset with the current protagonist, as Boruto expressed a brand new attitude toward his dad after experiencing his possession by the nine tailed fox first hand.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the clip in question, wherein Boruto was unable to restrain his fear following the terrifying encounter he had with the possessed Naruto, never having experienced the wild rage and uncontrollable nature of his father when the Kyubi had taken control of his body:

Boruto getting scared from Naruto! That was really sad. pic.twitter.com/fYCHTys4cb — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) November 10, 2019

This moment is one of the saddest that we’ve seen in the history of the Boruto anime, as this is the first time that the father and son have really interacted following Naruto losing control with the beast that resides within his body during the recent battle with Urashiki. With the two attempting to learn a new technique that combines their chakra together, Boruto found himself on the ground, and when offered a helping hand, became terrified that Naruto would transform into his feral state once again.

Boruto has lived a much better life than that of Naruto’s early days, not having to worry about the entire Hidden Leaf Village hating him and having to wrestle with a nine tailed fox inside of himself. It’s a terrible, sad reminder of the tough days that Naruto’s status as an outsider within the Hidden Leaf Village afforded him, when even his future son isn’t truly comfortable around him.

What did you think of this tragic moment in the time travel arc of Boruto? Do you blame Boruto for his terrified reaction? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

