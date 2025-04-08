Dragon Ball Super Hits Major Sales Milestone Even Without a New Anime

Dragon Ball Super continues to be one of the biggest franchises currently running today, and it has hit a massive new sales milestone even without a new anime to push it to those higher heights. Dragon Ball Super‘s TV anime came to an end back in 2018, and ever since fans have been hoping to see it return with new episodes someday. But while the anime never continued with more of the series (and instead opting to return with two new feature films), Dragon Ball Super‘s saga continued with new arcs being told through the release of its official manga adaptation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super fulfilled those fan wishes of continuing the story beyond the Tournament of Power, and had two full arcs with brand new enemies, locations, and even Dragon Balls in the years since that anime came to an end. As the manga continues into the foreseeable future following the potential end of its current hiatus, it’s now reached a huge sales milestone with 12 million copies of the manga now in print (according to @WSJ_manga on X). Making it even more impressive is that it’s done all of this even without a new anime keeping up the hype.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super’s Manga Is Still Selling Well

Dragon Ball Super Volume 24 just hit shelves in Japan, and with has crossed this massive milestone. This volume collects the final few currently available chapters of the series, and officially brings the adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film to an end. The series has gone on hiatus since the tragic passing of franchise creator Akira Toriyama last year, and that means the future of the franchise as a whole is left uncertain as now all of the chapters from the series have since been collected. And without any new anime releases for the series, Dragon Ball Super‘s future is even more unclear.

This sales milestone proves just how strong of a brand Dragon Ball Super continues to be only with manga releases being the ones available. This has gone as far as it has without the anime backing it up, and that’s one of the big reasons why fans are hoping to see a return from the series someday. Not only are there two big arcs that could be adapted with a new TV series, but there’s also the potential to keep the story going even without Toriyama’s input as those behind it all seem interested in doing so.

Toei Animation

Will Dragon Ball Super Continue?

There have been questions as to whether or not Dragon Ball Super can continue without Akira Toriyama overseeing the project, but it seems like it will either way. There are many who are interested in seeing the franchise return with new projects in both manga and anime formats, so it’s yet to be determined what that future will look like. Shueisha and the Dragon Ball franchise are now navigating a world without Toriyama to guide the franchise forward, and that’s a very daunting task.

It’s going to take some time before we start to see the first hints of the Dragon Ball franchise’s future without Toriyama, but there’s a roadmap to follow with Dragon Ball Super at least. The manga’s such a success that it will likely follow up on the massive Black Frieza cliffhanger that still lingers over the series, and that could lead to a full anime adaptation when that’s all wrapped up in the future. But it’s not something that can be done easily. It needs to be handled with care and respect, but it’s doable.

HT – @WSJ_manga on X