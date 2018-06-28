New ‘Naruto’ Stills Tease Boruto’s Fall From Grace

It would be an understatement to say that fatherhood is proving difficult for Naruto Uzumaki; his son Boruto just suffered the massive disgrace of being disqualified from the Chunin Exams for cheating, and before that shame could even settle in, Naruto had to weather a brutal attack from a new faction of the Otsutsuki Clan. As you can see below in new images from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto is definitely going to be feeling the pain he caused:

The two images capture to very poignant upcoming moments:

Boruto passing by Shikadai, the friend he just betrayed by cheating in their duel during the Chunin Exams. As you can see, Boruto doesn’t seem able to reconcile his shame when facing his friend. Boruto realizing how strong his feelings for his father really are, after Noruto disappeared in a flash of light, while battling the nefarious Momoshiki Otsutsuki.

The imagery suggests that Boruto’s next episode, “Sasuke’s Secret Weapon”, will be more of a slow and pensive character-driven episode, dealing with the titular character’s (and supporting cast’s) feelings of sorry and doubt over the fate of Naruto.

WARNING – Episode Spoilers Follow!

Leaks from upcoming episodes have already revealed that Naruto isn’t dead (yet). After defending the massive energy blast from Momoshiki, Naruto collapsed and was captured by the villain. He will be badly tortured, as Momoshiki tries to accomplish his goal of forcibly extracting the chakra of Nine-Tails from Naruto’s body. This will lead into episode 64, which is appropriately titled “Rescuing Naruto!”

Fans who saw the first Boruto movie that preceded the series, already know that the young ninja has a major part to play in helping to take down the Otsutsuki’s, and advancing himself as the warrior that would be expected of Naruto’s son. With his teacher Sasuke at his side, the battle against the Otsutsuki’s will be an awesome one, indeed.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streams new episodes Thursdays on Crunchyroll and Hulu.