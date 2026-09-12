Boruto Is Finally Returning From Hiatus With a Major Twist No One Expected

Boruto is returning with a new installment in the upcoming issue of V Jump after taking a break last month to celebrate the third anniversary of the series. In August 2026, the series turned three years old, and to mark its third anniversary, it took a break instead of having a grand celebration. This allowed the authors of the series to take a much-needed break after three years of consistently releasing new chapters every month without any breaks. However, the break is now over, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex will return with Chapter 37 on September 18, 2026.

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As the series usually does, a sneak peek for the upcoming chapter has been released almost a week ahead of its release, and it adds a surprising twist that no one saw coming. The previous chapter featured Sarada becoming the bait for Boruto’s plan to bring Code onto the battlefield; however, it went horribly wrong, as Code succeeded in kidnapping Sarada. Even Kashin Koji mentioned that the plan would fail, with his visions showcasing Boruto adapting into his Momoshiki form, hinting that something very bad is about to occur. Now, the sneak peek for the upcoming chapter has revealed that tension is also beginning to arise between Boruto and Koji, as the latter is planning something that Boruto is not aware of.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 37 Sneak Peek Teases a Shocking Betrayal of Trust

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

The sneak peek released for Chapter 37 features Boruto visibly angry and asking Kashin Koji to look for a way to determine whether Sarada can be saved. However, what makes the development particularly interesting is that Koji, instead of helping his companion, asks Inojin to take Boruto out of the telepathic conversation for a moment. This is an unexpected development, as the series had implied that Boruto and Kashin Koji had become brothers-in-arms and would not break each other’s trust. This is why the outcome could be very grave, especially considering how Koji has shown that he does not hesitate to let someone die if he believes it will help him achieve his goal.

Koji’s main goal is to get rid of the Divine Trees, and Boruto is surely one of his biggest assets due to his Otsutsuki powers. This is why it is plausible to think that perhaps Koji is anticipating a bad outcome for Sarada’s situation, which could help Boruto, with the resulting emotional response becoming the key to making Boruto even more powerful. However, the opposite is also possible, as Koji could be looking out for Boruto and planning to do something that will make Boruto make a responsible decision rather than an emotional one, which could otherwise lead to things getting even worse.

The sneak peek for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 37 has confirmed that this chapter is going to be crucial, picking up on what Boruto’s actions will be following Sarada’s kidnapping by Code. Even though the series has only been on a break for a month, the wait feels long given how the previous chapter ended. Fortunately, the first teaser for Boruto‘s return has confirmed that the series is going to progress with even more amazing twists, keeping Two Blue Vortex‘s momentum as one of the most intriguing and exciting installments in the entire Naruto franchise.