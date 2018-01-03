‘Boruto’ Teases Konohamaru’s Battle With [SPOILER]

Fans may be waiting on the next arc of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in the anime, but the manga series is pushing forward into some uncharted new territory. As a big new threat looms on the horizon, Boruto and company are about to get into one of their hardest fights yet.

After the revelation of the mysterious group Kara, and tracking down Konohamaru after he had gone silent after a mission, Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Konohamaru find themselves standing down with their next opponent Ao.

Ao was first introduced into the series as the famous Byakugan killer, but in Boruto he is in the midst of recovering from major injuries he sustained during the last Great Ninja War. Boruto first meets up with him on a train, and fans see that Ao now is in Katasuke’s care. Katasuke had revealed he saved Ao with ninja tech prosthetics while Boruto was against the idea of them to begin with.

But after Ao seemingly threatened him, fans were not quick to trust him especially when he was revealed to be an envoy of Kara. After Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Katasuke fight off a group of robots defending a mysterious open box, they reunite with Konohamaru who had retreated into a nearby cave.

But at the end of the chapter, the stakes were raised quite a bit for the ninjas as Ao returns. Konohamaru confronts him saying that he though Ao had retired, but Ao counters by asking what the contents of the mysterious box were. But the worst part about this is that Ao has a brand new ninja tech weapon, a huge gatling gun. Since Konohamaru refused to relay any information about his current mission, Ao instead resides to his assassination and threatens to completely silence Konohamaru forever.

Konohamaru has yet to let loose in the series as of this date, so fans are definitely anxious to read the next chapter of the series to see how much the ninja has improved since his time in the original series.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.