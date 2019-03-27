‘Boruto’ Reveals One of Konohamaru’s Best Fights Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest episode, “Jugo and The Curse Mark” saw Boruto and Team 7 make the horrific discovery that Orochimaru’s old associate Jugo is the beast terrorizing the lands between the Land of Fire and Land of Rivers. Jugo’s werewolf-style Sage Mode is back and worse than ever, and after a surprise transformation, he immediately goes to work trying to kill Team 7!

Thankfully, despite Boruto’s usual penchant for getting himself into dire trouble, “Big Bro” Konohamaru arrives justice in time to stop Jugo from massacring his team. What ensues is one of Konohamaru’s best fight sequences in the Naruto saga – as you can see for yourself, below:

As you can see, this fight between Konohamaru and Jugo is pretty epic, both in its production and execution. Konohamaru’s uniquely smooth Chakra flow shows in his calm, fluid movements – and “Big Bro” shows off some pretty gnarly attacks; in fact, the move where he stabs Jugo in the liver, then toss the knife up and hurricane flip-kicks it through Jugo’s mouth, may go down as one of the G.O.A.T. moves in all of Naruto!

However, what really has longtime Naruto fans going is seeing the epic ending to this little Konohamaru / Jugo duel. When the Sage Mode beast finally gets Konohamaru in his clutches, the madman can’t help but to boast about how he’s going to slaughter the kids of Team 7. However, Konohamaru doesn’t take that “Big Bro” title lightly: vowing to protect his young charges, the jonin unleashes a rasengan of such power that Naruto himself might be jealous!

Konohamaru’s rasengan blasts Jugo clear across the forest, and tears up a fair bit of the treeline along the way. Unfortunately, the blast also drains so much of Konohamaru’s remaining chakra that “Big Bro” collapses, and is soon put on total bed rest. That unflattering end to the duel has some fans accusing Boruto of nerfing the fan-fave jonin.

Boruto airs new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

