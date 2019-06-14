Boruto Finally Brings Back Sasuke for a Historic Mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations latest manga chapter might have slowed down the action, but it certainly upped the intrigue, in turn. Chapter 35 of Boruto has opened up the Naruto saga mythos to an exciting new chapter, and Sasuke was right in the middle the series’ pivotal new reveal!

Check out the breakdown of Sasuke’s latest mission in Boruto, and why the famed shinobi’s latest discovery will change the world of Naruto going forward. Be warned Major Spoilers follow!

Sasuke is recruited by his follow shinobi in Naruto’s inner circle (namely Shikamaru) to investigate a brand new discovery: a base of the secret organization known as Kara, which is hidden in a dimension that’s only accessible through the use of a space-time jutsu portal. That requires the specialized jutsu of Sasuke, who travels to the secret location to spy on behalf of Hidden Leaf.

As it turns out, Sasuke doesn’t just get any routine recon mission, infiltrating the Kara base. At the site, he discovers an entire shrine of alters and holographic images, all dedicated to the members of the Otsutsuki Clan! The reveals didn’t stop there, either: Sasuke realizes that the Otsutsuki shrine has a distinct theme: it is dedicated to the partnerships that exist among the various clan members. That pattern of synchronization reveals a stark reality to Sasuke: Kaguya Otsutsuki is part of the shrine – as is her partner!

The “partner” to Kaguya is revealed to be a mysterious male Otsutsuki figure that we’ve never seen before, but one that comes with ominous portents. Sasuke has been investigating Kaguya ever since her defeat, believing that she created her White Zetsu Army in order to defend herself against something much worse that was out in the world. Momoshiki and Kinshiki clearly weren’t that threat (despite their power), but this partner to Kaguya, who is presumably her equal or more, very well could be.

Sasuke’s mission to the Kara site turns up two more big reveals:

The site has a mysterious Ten-Tails beased imprisoned in a cage, which is used by Kaguya’s partner as a a source of chakra to feed on. Kaguya’s partner is revealed to be Jigen, Kara’s leader, whose true form is revealed when he portals into the site in order to feed on the Ten-Tails.

With this new mystery now opened, Boruto is forming some big ties to the final arcs of Naruto: Shippuden, and this Kara arc is suddenly a much more important and relevant storyline than what what most fans thought it would be. Both Naruto and Sasuke now have a much bigger threat on their doorstep than they imagined – especially since Jigen’s next stop after feeding on Ten-Tails is attack Hidden Leaf, to try and capture both Boruto and Kawaki, to harness the power of their Karma seals.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata. The anime airs new episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu; new manga chapters appear monthly on Shonen Jump Online.