Boruto Reveals The Source of Kara’s Uncanny Healing Powers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ Kara Arc continues with chapter 42, and the cliffhanger of “New” Team 7’s furious showdown with Boro, Kara’s inner circle enforcer, who fights with some truly bizarre techniques. Even though Team 7 manages to neutralize Boro’s Black Mist virus attack, the group quickly discovers that Boro’s defensive capabilities are as formidable as his offensive ones. Indeed, the previous battles between Hidden Leaf’s shinobi and Kara’s inner circle (Delta, Jigen) have revealed the villains have mixed old ninja jutsu with new-age Scientific Ninja Tools, to devastating results. Well, it turns out one of those results is an uncanny healing factor that X-Men’s Wolverine would be envious of!

Warning: Boruto Chapter 42 SPOILERS Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boro had been outmaneuvered by Team 7’s counterattack to his Black Mist jutsu, so instead he targeted his attack at the prison holding Naruto! In doing so, Boro calls Kawaki’s bluff and the young Kara vessel jumps in to defend Naruto, causing Team 7 to jump back into the fray alongside him.

Boruto, Mitsuki, Sarada, and Kawaki, actually put together one hell of an attack strategy, unleashing all sorts of powerful jutsu attacks and tag-team jutsu attacks to take Boro down. Unfortunately, even though Team 7 scores about three critical hits on Boro – each powerful enough to destroy most opponents – but each time Boro regenerates faster than Team 7 can finish him. Eventually it becomes a race of endurance, as Team 7 goes back to the strategic drawing board to figure out how to beat Boro’s healing factor.

Under Kawaki’s guidance, Sarada uses her Sharingan to analyze Boro’s body and movements. Kawaki reveals that the Scientific Ninja Tools used to enhance Kara’s members are also the key components to the villains’ healing abilities – but since they keep blowing up parts of Boro, he clearly has a more sophisticated healing function. With a bit of focus, Sarada determines that the hand signs Boro keeps weaving are actually a jutsu that shifts Boro’s healing module to different parts of his body!

Once the secret of Kara’s healing and Boro’s specialized healing technique are both discovered, Team 7 covers as Sarada launches her version of Sasuke’s Chidori jutsu attack, and seemingly destroy Boro’s healing module for good.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.