This Naruto Cosplay Family Perfectly Nails the Akatsuki

There have been many villain groups introduced across the various series running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump over the years, but there are few groups that have quite as iconic of a look at Naruto‘s group of Akatsuki. Ever since they were first introduced into the series, fans were instantly gripped by not only the imminent danger these ninjas gave off, but because they had a supremely cool look compared to the rest of the characters in the franchise. It’s not even a competition as to what looks fans remember the most when up against those bold black and red cloud jackets.

This made the Akatsuki an especially good choice for cosplay, and since they’re so cool, it’s much easier to get whole groups together to play the part. It’s especially true for this fun family of Naruto cosplayers as artist @nelld_it_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) shared a fun photo of their entire family playing the role of these villainous Akatsuki!

Not only does this family nail their respective looks, there’s an adorable extra bit of fun as this family is proof that the family that animes together, stays together. Naruto is one of the few series that the entire family can enjoy, and now this family is proof that the entire family can cosplay characters to the series and nail it! Check it out below:

The Akatsuki were such an iconic villain group in Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise that they have yet to be topped in terms of impact. Although it's sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has introduced its own group of villains with Kara — they just don't hit as hard. It's probably the like of cool coats to be quite honest.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.