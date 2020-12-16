New Boruto Promo Teases a Major Manga Moment

✖

When it comes to Boruto, things are starting to pick up speed at last. The show has been touch-and-go with fans as of late as the show promised to begin adapting content from the manga, but it failed to do so for quite some time. Now, the anime has made good on that promise as Boruto kicked off its Ao arc at long last, and a new episode promo has manga readers geeking out in a BIG way.

The update came earlier today with a new still was shared in honor of episode 179. The new Boruto episode will debut this weekend as usual, and as you can see down below, the still shows Delta and Amado standing beside one another while a blimp flies in the distance.

BORUTO EPISODE 179 SCREENSHOT. AMADO AND DELTA pic.twitter.com/86L67ry9WC — Jackson ジャクソン !{AO SZN}! (@Boruto4life) December 16, 2020

If you are familiar with the manga, then you know why this shot is a big deal. This may mean little to anime-only fans, but the blimp shown here is a major moment in the manga. The series gets going in earnest after this blimp crashes under unknown conditions. After learning about the crash, Naruto sends two top ninjas to check out the site, and that is how Konohamaru discovers the true aim of Kara and Ao.

This blimp's sighting is gives Boruto fans hope that this arc will move as a brisk pace, and readers may find out how the aircraft crashed in the first place. At the very least, it goes to show the manga is being adapted with care, and we are nearing the introduction of a very important character. After all, we have not seen Kawaki in the series properly, but the manga met up with him ages ago. Now, it is the show's turn to visit the ninja, and audiences will see Boruto shift in a big way once Kawaki comes into the picture.

What do you make of this Boruto still? Are you glad to see the anime get in line with the manga...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.