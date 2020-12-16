Naruto Fans Are Delightfully Surprised by Boruto's New Episode
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done a solid job of telling the story of the next generation of ninja for the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, but the series definitely has not forgotten the events that came before and fans are loving the latest episode that mourns the ninja that fell during the Fourth Ninja World War. As fans know, the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden wasn't shy about killing a large number of ninja when the Hidden Leaf was attempting to stop the plans of the Akatsuki and their benefactors in Madara Uchiha and Obito!
Filler Isn't Always Bad
To think that a filler episode can be this emotional. 😢😢😢#BORUTO #BorutoNarutonextgenerations #boruto178 #Shikamaru #Ino #Ao #anime #filler #feels pic.twitter.com/fdFQNFwznS— Anjo Abuel (@AnjoKeMo) December 15, 2020
So Much Pain
I know I am a few days late, but maybe the fact that Boruto, episode 178 was so full of emotions, I wasn't ready to watch it earlier. 😭
So much pain. #boruto #Boruto178 #shikamaru #ino— 🎃SpookyMoth🎃 (@SpookyMoth) December 16, 2020
A Serious Line-Up
I love the line-up ❤❤❤❤ #Boruto178 #BORUTO #NARUTO pic.twitter.com/G0OnYTeSAT— 🐣🐣 (@nyamnyam4eva) December 13, 2020
We're Not Crying, You're Crying
This episode 😭 😭... The visuals. The flashbacks. The soudtrack. #Boruto178 #Naruto pic.twitter.com/enfnb0Q4eP— marc.santtos (@MDSPLM) December 13, 2020
Shikamaru The GOAT
Moments like these is why Shikamaru is still such a fan favorite. I can't wait to see what Shikadai inherits from his Dad moving forward #BORUTO #Boruto178 #Naruto pic.twitter.com/6KU9j9ITom— Otaku Hype (@otaku_hype) December 13, 2020
The Feels
OMG. TODAYS EPISODE ?!?! THE FLASHBACKS = THE FEELS MAN😭😭 AND AO??? 10/10 CHARACTER DESIGN. NOT TO MENTION, WE JUST GETTING STARTED BABYYYYY #Boruto178 15/10. (wipe that smile off your face AO😭) iykyk 🤜🏽🤛🏽 pic.twitter.com/P2odE5wzZg— the vessel (@cowboy_uzumaki) December 13, 2020
Poor Neji
How I wish that Neji never died.😭#Boruto178 pic.twitter.com/Og0vdciBcG— Silver Fox (@FlameEater_) December 13, 2020
The Gold Standard
The golden generation ❤️#Boruto178 pic.twitter.com/VL19mhTM84— __Yondaime (@yondaime_____) December 13, 2020
Bringing The Heat
The Boruto anime is really supplying the heat now 🔥🔥🔥🔥#boruto #boruto178 #Ao #Kara #BorutoNarutonextgenerations #AoArc pic.twitter.com/u7mMgwirPq— Hokage’s Council (@HokagesCouncil) December 13, 2020