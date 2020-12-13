New Boruto Preview Teases a Kara Uprising

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' next episode preview is teasing a major Kara uprising. Ever since they first were introduced to the anime as part of the Kara Actuation arc, fans of the original manga take on the series have been waiting for the anime to bring in some of Kara's more heavy hitters. When the opening theme sequence was updated to finally reveal each of their faces, fans knew it was only a matter of time before they fully came to the anime. As it turns out, the wait will be over with the next episode of the series.

Episode 179 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled "Victor's Scheme" and the preview for the episode teases that we'll be getting a look into the inner working of Kara's other Inner members as Victor cooks up some kind of scheme after he failed to summon a new Divine Tree during the finale of the Kara Actuation arc.

It was previously revealed that Victor was left in a sorry state following the Kara Actuation arc. Although he was seemingly devoured by the tree, he had somehow survived and is now using whatever's left of his life against Kara for one final plan. This has naturally gotten the attention of the other members, so it seems that fans will finally be able to get a look at how the anime will be bringing these members to life.

The newest episode brought the anime one big step forward into its Vessel arc, and it's already beginning to show how it's going to take some of the elements from the manga and blending it with original content to create a whole new take on the Kara saga as a whole. This seems to be the case with Kara's full introduction to the anime series, so it's just a matter of time before we get the most important element of the future arc in the anime soon as well with the titular "Vessel" the arc's title is alluding too.

What do you think? Excited to see Kara come to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime series? Who are you most excited to see in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!