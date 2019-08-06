New Boruto Episode Titles Tease Bijuu Comeback, Resurrection

Boruto keeps a busy schedule, but fans are looking forward to a change in pace. The sequel series is about to wrap up a less-than-popular arc focused on an arranged marriage, but the anime’s next pitstop sounds fun. A slew of titles just set up what the story will be about, and it seems some big things are about to go down.

Recently, a slew of episode titles for Boruto: Naruto Next Generation surfaced. Thanks to fan-translator Organic Dinosaur, fans were able to read up on the releases, and it seems Boruto Uzumaki is about to take a trip to the Hidden Sand.

Starting this month, the anime will kick off episode 121 with the title, “Protect the Ichibi! The Entrusted Mission!” For fans, this name will be important as the Ichibi is hard to forget. The name belongs to the One-Tailed beasts which Gaara hosted for so many years, and it turns out the demon is about to be threatened in some way.

Episode 122 will carry on with “Puppet Battle!!” before another big title drops. When it comes to episode 123, the release will be called “Urashiki, Resurrection” which will ring a bell with fans. The name belongs to the lackey who aided Momoshiki Otsutsuki in an earlier arc. The brute helped Momoshiki invade the Chunin Exams before being absorbed by the man for a power boost. Now, it seems the Otsutsuki ally is returning, and fans are curious as to how this revival will go down.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.