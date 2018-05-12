‘Boruto’ Sees [SPOILER] Breaking Major Chunin Exams Rule

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently kicked off its version of the Chunin Exams, and fans have been especially excited about this since the anime is adapting a major story arc from the manga and Boruto: Naruto the Movie.

In the latest episode of the series, one character made a decision and used a tool that broke the rules of the Chunin Exams. This tiny decision is indeed the first step to a larger plot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Episode 57 of the series, Boruto and Team 7 start the second round of the Chunin Exams where they have to capture an enemy team’s flag while defending their own. Boruto defends his team’s flags from the Hidden Mist triplets, but in the fight is overwhelmed by their tricky clone tactics.

Failure flashing before his eyes, and refusing to lose, Boruto uses the Ninja Tool Katasuke gave to him and quickly summons a powerful water and lightning jutsu combo to wipe out the triplets. Tenten is impressed because it seems like Boruto is signing too fast for the human eye to see, and a mysterious man relays the fact that Boruto used the tool to Katasuke.

This seems like a small thing now, as Boruto has gotten away with it but fans know where this decision leads as the Ninja Tools play a major part of the arc covered in the film, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

The next development is a bit more severe and comes during the solo rounds of the Chunin Exams, but that big moment for Boruto may take a bit longer than expected given that the series will extend the fights a bit.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.