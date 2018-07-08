‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Naruto’s Comeback

Boruto just found himself on his deadliest mission on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as he, Sasuke, and the four remaining kage formed a dream team to rescue Naruto from the Otsutsuki Clan.

But things took a turn for the worst when Momoshiki absorbed Kinshiki and revealed powerful new form. Now Naruto and Boruto begins their major counterattack against the foe.

Episode 65 is titled “Father and Child,” and by the looks of the preview, Momoshiki is too much for Naruto on his own to handle (especially after getting so much of his Nine-Tailed Fox chakra drained). After fans saw how he and Boruto mended the fences of their father and son relationship in the last episode, now it’s time for them to work together.

Along with a stylish battle, the anime is adapting the events of Boruto: Naruto the Movie pretty closely so the final moments of the battle will definitely not want to be missed as Boruto and his father reach a new level of teamwork. Because Naruto’s already struggling here. It’s going to put new meaning on “Father and Child” for sure.

It’s just a matter now of figuring out just how strong Momoshiki is relative to Naruto’s current state. Because the hand-to-hand combat implies he’s weaker than Kaguya once was, but it remains to be seen.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.