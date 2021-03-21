Boruto Director Comments on Anime's New Kawaki Arc

✖

Boruto has gotten all sorts of flack from fans since its debut, and much of their anger has stemmed from the show's refusal to work with the manga. That all changed this year when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations set itself up with a major Kara arc that has since introduced us to Kawaki. Now, the boy is about to become the focus of his own arc, and it turns out director Masayuki Kouda is very excited for fans to learn more about the mysterious guy.

The whole thing came to light when Boruto went live with its new arc announcement this weekend. It was there fans learned the anime is pushing ahead with the Kawaki Arc, and the show's director released a statement thanking fans for their support.

(Photo: Shueisha)

According to an English translation from Rocha_Launa, Kouda is eager for fans to meet Kawaki in an all-new way. "A new cool character, Kawaki, also appeared and his story with Boruto has started to move forward! I can't take my eyes off what's going to happen next," the director shared.

"I'm so excited! The whole team will do their best to bring out the unique power in the anime," Kouda added. "Please look forward to the growing excitement of Boruto."

Clearly, the director is excited to show fans what Kawaki is really made of, so some original content will be coming to the show as a means of fleshing his character out. This will also give Kouda's team the chance to prepare Kara's next manga mission behind the scenes, so we're hoping Boruto has turned over a new leaf for the better!

What do you think about Kouda's comment here? Are you enjoying Boruto these days...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.