New Boruto Promo Teases Jiraiya’s Big Fight and Asuma’s Return

It did take some time, but Boruto is sitting nice with fans these days. The sequel has earned mixed reviews thanks to its wonky arcs, but Boruto has redeemed itself with its latest story. These days, fans have found Boruto Uzumaki in the past as Sasuke and him protect Naruto. Now, fans are looking forward to a new episode in a few days, and fans just got a taste of what’s to come.

Over on Twitter, the first preview stills went live for episode 133. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations plans to carry forth its time travel arc with the release, and it seems Jiraiya will come face to face with a certain baddie this weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And maybe most importantly, Asuma Sarutobi will make a special comeback with this new episode!

#Boruto

EPISODE 133 SPOILER IMAGES‼️ – Boruto & Naruto combined Jutsu😍

– ASSSSUMA-SENSEI

– URASHIKI VS JIRAIYA? Full link: https://t.co/ybW1Ur22e0? pic.twitter.com/PklqwLIE9I — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 21, 2019

As you can see above, the first stills from the episode see Boruto and Naruto training together. However, the bottom-left image does focus on Asuma. The fan-favorite character might have died during a battle with the Akatsuki, but he is alive at this point in the past. He is seen sitting with Shikamaru at a restaurant, and they seem to be in good spirits.

Sadly, Jiraiya is not feeling as free as his peers. The still shown of him is an intense one. Jiraiya looks shocked in a close up while Urashiki moves behind him. The Otstsuki looks like he has challenge the Legendary Sannin to a battle, so fans are thinking this upcoming episode will see Jiraiya let loose on the time-traveling villain.

Are you looking forward to this new Boruto episode…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.