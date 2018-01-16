‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Team 7’s First Big Battle

The new Team 7 was officially assigned their first mission on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and while Boruto took it lightly at first, the situation quickly took a darker turn as the mission turned out to be worse than they realized.

At first was meant to be defending a village from an attacking neighboring village, things quickly took a turn for the worst as the neighboring village hired mercenaries that are evoking a deadly aura. Now in Episode 41, Team 7 is going to have to fight teir toughest enemy yet.

After the village head was kidnapped at the end of Episode 40, Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada find themselves against a team of mercenaries. The preview for the episodes teases some development for the two mercenaries, but fans already know that there’s an immediate bloodlust in the air.

It’s their first big mission as a team, and their first big foe as a team. Fans of the original Naruto series will remember how this mirrors how the original Team 7 meant to tackle a small mission at first but were immediately in more dangerous waters when attacked by the Hidden Mist’s Zabuza. But given how skilled each member of the new Team 7 is, the situation may be less dangerous. But given that there’s a hostage involved, they will still have to tread lightly.

Episode 40 teases the beginning of the next major arc of the series, which will set up the Chuunin Exams, which was a plot first covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie and later on in the manga run of the series. Although the new Team 7 finds themselves in their first deadly mission, it will soon lead to even more treacherous predicaments.

The core of the arc follows Boruto as he goes through a dilemma during the Chuunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questionsfor fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

