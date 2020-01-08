New Boruto Episode Titles Tease the Start of Mujina Bandits Arc

It wasn’t long ago that fans learned a big shift was coming for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The anime confirmed it would be adapting its first arc from the manga, and the announcement came as a surprise to fans. It took over 100 episodes to get there, but Boruto has decided to follow its manga at last. And thanks to some announcements, fans know when the Mujina Bandits arc will begin.

Recently, Boruto posted a slew of new episode titles, and it was there fans learned about its future in 2020. It turns out the Mujina Bandits arc will stick to its word regarding an early start. The long-awaited story will kick off this month, and it will begin with a major break in.

You can check out the arc’s current episode titles below if you’d like! Currently, episodes 141 – 143 have been made public to fans:

Episode 141: The Ninja Prison, Houzuki Castle

Episode 142: A Test of Guts

Episode 143: The Criminals Who Targeted Kokuri

According to the reports, the arc will kick into gear starting on January 26. The episodes will run weekly with episode 143 debuting February 9. At this point, there is no word on how long Boruto will stretch the Mujina Bandits arc, but fans hope the story is a meaty one. After all, manga readers praised the arc upon its debut because of its complexity. Boruto can expect to face baddies unlike any he’s met before in this arc, and he will have to juggle the mission all while taking care of a troublesome ward who makes everything a little bit harder.

