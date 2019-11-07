New Boruto Episode Titles Tease Time-Travel Arc’s Ending

Boruto has been on a journey since its anime was first released, and it has been filled with ups and downs. While many fans enjoy the sequel to Naruto, others have complained about the show’s lack of action. At more than 100 episodes in, fans aren’t sure why the anime has yet to adapt any of the manga, but the show tried to make amends with its most recent arc.

These days, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is preoccupied with a special arc. The story has followed Boruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha into the past as they try to protect Naruto from a very powerful villain. Now, new episodes titles for the time-travel arc have gone live, and they tease the end of the story.

Recently, alleged leaks from Shonen Jump hit the Internet, and translators were quick to share info about Boruto‘s schedule. A slew of titles were shared on Twitter, and translator Boruto4life revealed the following names:

Episode 133 – “Sasuke’s Absence in Konoha”

Episode 134 – “The Ability to Predict the Future”

Episode 135 – “The Final Battle [with] Urashiki!”

These three titles give fans an idea of what’s to come. It sounds like the arc is working up to an eventual showdown with Urashiki, leaving many to wonder if the Otsutsuki will be killed in the past. The other episodes will surely focus on Boruto’s relationship with Naruto, and that will be included in the show’s next episode.

This weekend, fans will get to see an episode all about Jiraiya. After seeing Boruto pull off a Rasengan, Jiraiya seems to think something is up with the boy. The Sannin will train both Boruto and Naruto in the anime’s next episode, so fans can look forward to seeing how that session goes for the group.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.