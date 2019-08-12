Boruto Reveals Gaara’s Big Request From Naruto

Boruto has been busy with a filler arc as of late which fans never warmed up to. However, the long-suffering wedding arc is coming to an end, and the sequel will usher in a new story soon. Now, the anime is preparing to go to the Wind Country, and the arc will see Gaara ask a big favor of his close friend Naruto.

Recently, Animedia put out a new issue, and it was there fans learned all about episode 121. The upcoming release will push forward Boruto‘s new arc in full, and it will follow Gaara as the Kazekage asks Naruto to give refuge to a certain Tailed Beast.

As it turns out, Urashiki has somehow revived after Momoshiki absorbed him a few arcs back. The baddie will be found outside of the Hidden Sand village fighting Sasuke and Gaara as the heroes try to keep Urashiki from draining chakra from the Ichibi.

Here’s the translated preview for Boruto anime episode #121, “Protect the Ichibi!! The Entrusted Mission”. It will be broadcasting on 8/25! Are you excited to see Urashiki battle against Papasuke, Gaara, and Shinki? It’ll definitely be a great way to start off the new arc~ pic.twitter.com/vCmJ0ynRBS — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 7, 2019

“Urashiki was aiming to get the vast amounts of chakra that was hidden within the one-tailed beast, Shukaku, the Ichibi,” the episode’s synopsis reads via Organic Dinosaur.

Gaara is able to halt Urashiki for a period of time thanks to a sealing technique, but it will not last forever. To keep the Ichibi, Gaara tells Shinki and Boruto to head to the Hidden Leaf with the Tailed Beast in tow so that Naruto can give it refuge. However, there is little doubt Urashiki will try to stop Boruto as there’s little way he could capture the Ichibi from underneath the Hokage’s nose.

