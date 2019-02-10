‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Set One Blu-ray, DVD Announced

Boruto Uzumaki is out making a name for himself in the ninja world, and it seems fans will be able to peep that journey on home video soon. The anime’s first Blu-ray, DVD set has been announced, so fans can start saving up for the bundle harder than Naruto does for Ichiraku.

Recently, fans learned Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be hitting up Blu-ray and DVD this spring. The first volume will be released on April 9 and cover the show’s first 13 episodes.

Right now, The Right Stuf has the bundle up for pre-order. The Blu-ray will retail at just over $40 before tax and shipping while the DVD hits a bit lower at about $36.

The Blu-ray, DVD sets will come subtitled courtesy of Viz Media, but that is not all. Fans will be access to several bonus features like Boruto‘s OVA, special cast interviews, and more. To get all the details, you can check out the set’s product description below:

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 1 contains anime episodes 1-13 directed by Noriyuki Abe from Studio Pierrot.

Meet Naruto’s son! His name is Boruto and he’s just like his dad – unfortunately. He’s rambunctious, rebellious, and more than a handful! He’s joined by the next generation of the Hidden Leaf Village – including Sarada, the daughter of Sasuke; and Mitsuki, a shinobi of mysterious lineage! Boruto and his friends have their hands full when they investigate a dangerous entity known as “The Ghost.” Can Boruto save the village just like dad?

Special Features: English Cast Interview, Boruto OVA, Storyboards, Art Gallery, Clean Opening, Clean Ending, and more!”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.