New Boruto Preview Confirms Ibiki’s Return

If you are ready to see some familiar faces, you will not want to miss the next episode of Boruto. Not long ago, the anime wrapped up a fan-favorite arc that flung Sasuke back into the past. Now, Boruto and his mentor are in the present, and they will soon come face to face with a certain interrogator most would rather avoid.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans got a peek at the show’s upcoming release. Episode 139 is the next to join the series, and it will reintroduce Ibiki to fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the screenshots see Ibiki with all of his stern energy. The ninja doesn’t look like he’s aged a bit, but he may have become even more ruthless in the years since Naruto: Shippuden ended.

It looks like the episode will follow Team 7 as they track Ibiki on a mission. The man seems to be looking after a young girl in the Hidden Leaf, but she is not imprisoned. In fact, it seems the girl is just being watched closely, and the photos reveal why. After all, it looks like she can transform into a beast, so fans are eager to see how the girl is connected to Ibiki and the gang.

Are you excited to see this character make a return? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.