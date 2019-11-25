Boruto Reveals Jiraiya’s Biggest Fake Out Yet

Fans of Naruto are used to Jiraiya being goofy. The Legendary Sannin may be one of the Hidden Leaf Village’s most respected fighters, but he’s not one to be serious. Sure, the ninja can focus when need be, but Jiraiya is more likely to act out than keep quiet. And if you watched the latest episode of Boruto, you saw that truth rear its head.

Recently, the sequel put out a brand-new episode, and it began with a very tense scene. Over a week ago, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans hit a cliffhanger. The ending saw Jiraiya ask Sasuke whether he was the Uchiha heir who Naruto (from the past) has been chasing down.

With a simple question, it seemed like Sasuke’s cover was blown. After traveling into the past to protect Naruto, the ninja was determined to keep his identity safe along with Boruto. Giving their comrades a hint about the future would surely mess up with timeline, and Sasuke came real close to wrecking everything all because of Jiraiya.

That is, until the Sannin began laughing and told Sasuke he was just joking.

Yes, you heard right. Jiraiya guessed Sasuke’s true identity on the nose and then laughed the whole idea off. The ninja is still unsure of Sasuke’s true identity, but he is willing to dismiss the idea that he is an Uchiha. To keep Jiraiya from sniffing around his personal life, Sasuke agrees to share all the intel he has on Urashiki to satisfy the Sannin. And as you can imagine, the Sannin’s fake out left audiences equally nervous and relived once the truth came out.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.