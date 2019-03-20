‘Boruto’ Brings Back Favorite Former Ally To Sasuke

Naruto disassembled some of its favorite teams for Boruto, but that doesn’t mean those characters have been abandoned. Even the remnants of the now-defunct Team Hawk can be found in the sequel, and a long-missing member has shown up once more.

This week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations stepped out with a new episode. The update kicked off a new arc for the anime, and it seems to be focused on Jugo and his temperamental curse seal.

The episode “The Cursed Forest” kicked off with Team 7 heading out on a joint mission. Konohamaru led his pupils to an outskirt village being plagued by a mysterious disease which makes them rampage. However, before they arrive, Boruto finds himself attacked by a fully transformed Jugo.

As the episode continues, the Leaf Village ninja meet up with Jugo in his human form, and the whole thing ends with the former Team Hawk member going berserk. Clearly, things aren’t going too well for Jugo’s infamous curse seal and reigning it in may be beyond Konohamaru’s control.

For fans, Jugo’s appearance is worth noting as Boruto has yet to pay the ninja much focus. Karin had an entire anime arc involving her awhile back as Sarada grew convinced the red-haired girl was her real mom. That arc and following ones shone a spotlight on Suigetsu as the swordsmen appeared in the Hidden Mist amongst other places. Now, it turns out Jugo is stepping into his very own arc, so fans are eager to see if Team Hawk will reunite once more whether Sasuke likes it or not.

So, are you happy to see Jugo back in action?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

