Boruto Anime Reveals Konoha Shinden Arc Premiere Date

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is most loved by fans when it uses its time to explore the older characters from the original Naruto series, and soon the sequel anime will be focusing on them once more with a full adaptation of the Konoha Shinden spin-off novel that focuses on Kakashi, Guy, and Kurenai and Asuma’s daughter Mirai. While the series is currently exploring episodic plots, when can fans expect to see this new arc?

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump (as reported by Anime News Network), the anime adaptation of Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls will be making its debut on the series with the May 12th episode of the series. Which means it’s only two weeks away from the time of this writing!

Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls is a side-story following Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai around the same time as the final chapter of the original series. It fills in some of the gaps between the final chapter of the series and the extra chapters of the Sarada arc in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and that’s a time period fans had definitely wanted to see more of.

Written by Shon Hinata in 2016, the novel actually shows some of Kakashi’s life post his time as Hokage. Now that Naruto has officially become the Hokage, and has learned everything he can from Kakashi, Naruto has Kakashi and Guy go on a vacation they sorely need. But not without the protect of one of their skilled ninjas, Mirai.

There’s currently no word on how long this adaptation will last in the series, but there’s a good chance it will be no longer than a few episodes just like the Naruto Shinden mini-arc adapted into the anime prior. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

