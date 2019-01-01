‘Boruto’ Sets Up A Major Naruto Showdown

Boruto may be taking its time where its anime is concerned, but the same cannot be said for the manga. The sequel is moving quick with its latest arc, and it seems like Naruto Uzumaki is about to meet his latest match.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Kara go to the next level as Delta enacted her place to retrieve Kawaki.

With the boy under the care of the Hokage, Delta decides it is time she introduced herself to the Leaf Village and its leader. During a day of training, Naruto Uzumaki finds himself pitted against Delta after Ino Yamanaka pings the villain’s strange chakra entering the village, and the Seventh Hokage elects to handle the situation alone.

“Please tell the military police division not to mobilize. I’ll personally deal with them,” Naruo said.

While Delta has been caught quite fast, the likes of Kashin Koji has yet to be sussed out. The man has been waiting in the shadows all this while, and he even takes a moment to quietly chastise Delta for her foolish plan.

When Delta does show up before Naruto and the kids, she is less than amenable. The villain comes to a stop before the Hokage, and her stiff posture makes Kawaki blanche as he recognizes the woman.

“How extreme should my punishment be,” Delta is heard telling the young boy. “Judging by your face, you seem to remember it well, Kawaki.”

The chapter ends before either Delta or Naruto go to battle, but the update makes it clear that war is about to get underway. The final page ends off with the following tagline, promising fans that Kara and the Leaf Village are about to be at odds. “An assault by Delta, a formidable foe!! Konoha vs Kara: Their battle for Kawaki begins,” the ending reads, so readers can imagine the trouble that is about to sniff out Boruto and his father thanks to the mysterious organization.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.