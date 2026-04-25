Black Clover Confirms It’s Ending Very Soon: 5 Things to Know for Grand Finale

Black Clover has revealed it’s gearing up to end its run 11 years after it made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it’s time to get ready for the grand finale after all this time. Black Clover originally switched over to a new quarterly release schedule with Jump GIGA magazine back in 2023 when series creator Yuki Tabata had officially begun the final arc of the series. Now a few years after this new schedule, the manga’s story is finally set to end after multiple climaxes.

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Black Clover has ” with its next major update coming on May 1st in Japan, and with it fans will likely see the end of the series as a whole. There are a lot of things to keep in mind as the series gears up for its grand finale, so here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need to know about Black Clover as it readies for the release of its final chapters later this Spring. Unless there’s a last minute switch up, of course.

5). Black Clover to End Serialization Climax on May 1st

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover has announced that its “Serialization Climax” and this is quite different from the several moments of “Super Climax” chapter releases that we have seen through the last year. The last few times we were teased about a “Super Climax,” it brought with it the end of the long fight against Lucius Zogratis. With Asta and Yuno ending the fight earlier this year, there’s really no other place to go for the series than to its grand finale with a few more chapters wrapping it all up.

4). Black Clover to Release Three New Chapters for Grand Finale

Courtesy of Shueisha

Much like all of the other updates released with Jump GIGA for the past couple of years so far, the final update of Black Clover will feature three new chapters. If it’s also like what was seen before, these will be hefty chapters wrapping up the story. There are still quite a few questions that need to be resolved now that the fight is over, and three chapters should be enough to properly get through all of the moments in needs to before it’s all over. There might be a new update later as a potential epilogue to the story, but it really seems like the update coming this Spring is actually the epilogue to everything else. Especially when it’s packed with other surprises.

3). Black Clover Finale to Release With Special Extras

Courtesy of Shueisha

Helping to emphasize the fact that this is truly going to be the grand finale for Black Clover, the Spring 2026 issue of Jump GIGA magazine has also confirmed some special new additions for the occasion. It was also announced that together with the Serialization Climax there will also be an included interview featuring series creator Yuki Tabata and Asta voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara. Together with a new cover page for Jump GIGA being promised as well, and Black Clover really is going all out for the grand finale. It’s starting to seem much more real than any of the other climax teases before, but there’s still the final showdown between Asta and Yuno to take care of.

2). Black Clover Will Crown the Ultimate Wizard King

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover’s final arc is dubbed the “Ultimate Wizard King arc” and that means a new Wizard King will need to be crowned when it’s all over. With Julius Novachrono officially dying with Lucius’ defeat, it now leaves the Clover Kingdom without their Wizard King at the center of it all. The main question that has been at the core of the series thus far is whether Asta or Yuno would become the next Wizard King, so it’s now time to see whether or not one of them will. It’d be great if they had some kind of final battle to resolve this, but we need an answer. And ultimately, one of them needs to be the Wizard King and not some random third option.

1). Black Clover Isn’t Ending Just Yet

Courtesy of Shueisha / Avex Pictures

And while Black Clover is set to end with its new chapters coming this May, the franchise is only getting started. Several years after the end of its first season, Black Clover has announced that the anime is coming back with a new season. Picking up right back into the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc that the first season left fans hanging, this new era of the anime is going to have a very long runway to adapt thanks to the end of the manga’s story. There’s going to be plenty of materials for the new adaptation, and likely it means the anime won’t be facing the same trouble it did the first time around. So while this is the end for one era, it’s only the start of another.

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