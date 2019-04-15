‘Naruto’ Fans Aren’t Pleased With ‘Boruto’ Nerfing Team Hawk

Naruto ended its main run awhile back, but the title lives on through Boruto. The sequel recently saw its 100th episode go live, and Boruto has celebrated with an arc dedicated to Team 7 and Team Hawk. However, it seems Naruto fans aren’t too happy with a recent breakdown.

After all, some people think Boruto: Naruto Next Generations did Team Hawk dirty, and the evidence is stacking up.

Recently, Boruto put out episode 102, and it saw the two teams come under fire from some unknown mad men. With a group running wild with Jugo’s curse seal, the Leaf Village is in danger of having its citizens go berserk, so Team 7 is working to stop such a plan from going through. They were joined by Team Hawk along the way sans Sasuke, and it seems the remaining members have dulled in their age.

For instance, Karin found herself teaming up with Sarada (a genin) to fight one girl juiced up on the curse seal. While the power boost was hefty, fans know Karin used to monitor prisons filled with deadly ninjas for Orochimaru, and she took part in Team Hawk’s fight against Killer B. She even managed to take out one of Zetsu’s ritual statues during the final Great Ninja War, but this random foe was able to make Karin pause. The battle was only won on account of Sarada, and that isn’t even to speak of Suigetsu.

Sure, the swordsman may be dense, but Suigetsu is as deadly as they come. The man worked as an assassin under Orochimaru and took on a transformed Killer B point blank. Now, Suigetsu has been relegated to a commentary spokesman who was easily tricked by the organization seeking out Jugo. And, as fans know, the curse seal originator has been taken captive by the no-name organization despite having the kind of power that even Orochimaru feared.

So far, fans are hoping this nerf will be temporary and fall away before long. Jugo will be set loose on a berserk rage before long, so it would be a perfect time for Suigetsu and Karin to get their act together. Fans will want to start crossing their fingers for such a comeback sooner rather than later though…

What do you make of Team Hawk’s treatment so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

