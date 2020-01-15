Boruto Debuts New Curse Power

The “Curse” power up is one that comes in many different forms throughout the franchise of Naruto, with one of the most well known being the curse that was created by Orochimaru. The snake looking sorcerer used the curse to not only give Sasuke a power boost in the early days of the series, but also to begin to groom him to become a vessel for his spirit. With said curse written into the history books of Konoha, a new curse has made its way into the forefront with the character of Enko Onikuma unleashing a new jutsu.

Enko’s “curse” comes from her ability to summon beasts within herself, allowing a supernatural force to take over her body depending on her emotions. Whenever the member of Team 40 experiences a certain level of loneliness or depression, her abilities run wild, creating summons that are essentially a curse to not only those around her, but to herself. Taking on a much more bestial appearance and losing control, Enko luckily had the solution to her curse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other members of Team 40 Doshu and Tsuru attempted to keep their teammate calm and collected, luckily able to succeed by showing Enko that she did in fact have friends in Konoha and wouldn’t have to worry about being alone for the rest of her ninja career. While Enko’s power isn’t exactly on the same scale as the curse that Orochimaru brought to the forefront by infecting the likes of Sasuke, the young genin is sure to become a great ninja within the Hidden Leaf Village!

Orochimaru’s curse is no longer a part of the franchise, instead, the sorcerer spreading his lineage with the member of Team 7, Mitsuki, who isn’t falling into the same trap that his “father’ had and is helping Boruto on numerous missions throughout the world of Naruto.

What did you think of the power of Enko’s curse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.