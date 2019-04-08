‘Naruto’: ‘Boruto’ Spoilers Tease New Mitsuki Arc

Naruto is running through its sequel at a brisk pace, and it is making fans keep up week after week. These days, another filler arc is moving ahead with most of Team Hawk on board. Now, it looks like a new Boruto arc has been spotted down the line, and some new spoilers confirm the story will be all about Mitsuki.

Recently, fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations got a heads up on all things anime. Two magazine releases in Japan heralded the arrival of a new arc, and a fan-translator known as Organic Dinosaur turned the blurbs around in English.

It looks like a brand-new arc will take over Boruto starting April 28. Episode 104, which is named “A Small Co-Inhabitant”, will pick up with Team 7 as they relax in the Leaf Village. They will help out with a mission asking them to catch a thief, and it ends with Mitsuki adopting a cat. However, the event helps the boy realize something is off with him, and Mitsuki will visit Orochimaru to get to the bottom of his changing emotions.

As you can see, this arc will be on which fans will consider filler. It was not covered in the manga for Boruto, but this arc will tie into the overall story. Both the creators of Boruto‘s manga and anime have confirmed the series work together to weave a canon, so this new Mitsuki arc is not one to carelessly overlook. So, if you want to see more of the troubled teen, then your wish will be granted later this month.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

