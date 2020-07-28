New Boruto Promo Teases Deepa's Arrival

✖

For a long time, fans of Boruto: Naruto The Next Generations have been waiting for the arrival of the Kara Organization into the world of the anime to follow more closely with the events that have taken place in the manga, but it seems as if the television series is bringing to life a brand new member of the villainous collective with Deepa. While not much is known about this anime-only villain that has been introduced in a promo for an upcoming episode, considering the company he keeps, he's sure to cause some problems for the ninja of Konoha!

In the anime, many fans were struggling with the number of adventures that weren't following the events of the manga, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations deciding to create a number of original stories that Boruto and the other members of Team 7 could encounter. Though Kara is definitely one of the biggest elements that are taking place in the events of the manga, the anime is once again adding in some new elements to the proceedings by creating a brand new member of the rogue ninja band in the form of Deepa. Appearing in the same traditional hoodie as his fellow members of Kara, Deepa is seen jubilantly taking a bite of some fruit while jumping off a cliff, clearly intent on spreading mayhem in the upcoming episodes.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared some screen caps for the promo for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that gives us our first look into the newest diabolical member of the Kara Organization, who will surely come face to face with Boruto and the other ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village in future episodes:

In the manga, the Kara Organization is currently facing a civil war of its own as members are rebelling against the group's leader, Jigen. Without going into spoiler territory, the Civil War has caused some brand new head aches for Konoha, proving that events can turn on a dime in the ninja world created by mangaka Masashi Kishimoto. Needless to say, we can't wait to see some of these events translated into the anime down the road.

