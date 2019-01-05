‘Naruto’ Animator Welcomes 2019 With Cute Sketch

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is shaping up for a big 2019 for both its anime and manga releases, and so one of the major animators behind the series celebrated 2019 in a cute way.

Fan-favorite animator and director Chengxi Huang shared a cute Year of the Boar sketch to Twitter featuring Boruto and Inojin, and you can check it out below.

Huang’s sketch features adorable chibi versions of Boruto and Inojin riding on top of one of Inojin’s paintings come to life, a boar in celebration of the Year of the Boar. Huang has quickly become one of fans’ favorite animators for adorable sketches such as this, along with some surprising others that he’s shared in the past.

Most famous among fans for directing the most well-received episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations so far, Episode 65, Huang has made a name for himself in other ways for his special sketches shared outside of the series. Previously sharing a heartwarming sketch of Hinata with a young Boruto and Himawari, adorable new looks at Boruto and Hinata and Sasuke and Sakura’s relationships, a striking tribute to the famous/infamous “Naruto Run,” a heartbreaking tribute to Jiraiya, and most famously, a NSFW sketch of Naruto and Hinata sharing an embrace.

After seeing what Huang’s direction accomplished in the episode “Father and Child,” fans have been anxiously waiting to see what the next big battle he oversees will bring. That episode is still fondly remembered for bringing the Chunin Exams arc to a close in a great way, and one that surprisingly stands out from the way it came to an end in both the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga and Boruto: Naruto the Movie. It’s hard to beat a team-up of Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto and the other Kage against a single opponent, and thus it’s going to be a much higher bar to surpass the next time.

Hopefully fans will see something in the anime top it in 2019. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.