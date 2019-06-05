Naruto Shares Sneak-Peek At Asuma Revival In Boruto

Naruto knows what it takes to resurrect a character, and the series has proved it doesn’t take too much. In the past, audiences have lambasted the anime for reviving characters on a whim, but it looks like its latest revival plans are being met with vocal support.

You know, since it has been awhile since Asuma came around and all. Fans are excited the ninja has been set up for a brief comeback, and they are hoping Boruto: Naruto Next Generations doesn’t pull a bait and switch.

Not long ago, a brand-new preview went live for Boruto‘s next episode, and it shows off the power of a resurrection hot spring. The anime has followed Mirai, the grown daughter of Kurenai and Asuma, as she escorts her mentors on a mission around the nation. It was there she learned about a hot spring that can supposedly bring back the dead for a short visit, and Mirai is not sure she’s on board with the rumor.

“There’s no way something like that is real,” she asks before adding, “Can I really meet my father?”

The preview above does show a short scene where Mirai seemingly stumbles upon her father in a sort of dreamlike state. Asuma can be seen from the back in one shot as he looks over his front porch, and Mirai is left looking from behind. The preview cuts off before fans can learn if the two are actually introduced or not, so fans will have to tune into the anime’s new episode this week to find out if the meeting goes down.

