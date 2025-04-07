My Hero Academia: Vigilantes English Dub Shares Shocking Release Schedule

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has finally made its debut as part of the new wave of anime coming during the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and it turns out that the English dub is going to have a rather shocking release schedule. My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime franchises running to this day, so there has been a ton of interest in its new series coming this Spring. An official prequel set years before the original series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is introducing fans to a whole new take on the hero world than seen in that original series.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has officially launched with Crunchyroll as the first episode of the series is now available for streaming, but that’s far from all that fans can expect. Crunchyroll has also announced that the English dub release will be coming later today (April 7th as well). This means fans can be excited to see a same-day release for the dub, and fans who enjoy English dubbed anime will be able to check out this new series at the same time as the English subbed fans.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes English Dub Cast Revealed

With Zach Bolton serving as director, the English dub cast for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes breaks down as such:

Jack Broadbent as Koichi Haimawari (aka The Crawler)

Jason Marnocha as Knuckleduster

Macy Anne Johnson as Pop Step

Joshua Waters as Kugizaki

Justin Briner as Izuku “Deku” Midoriya

Christopher R. Sabat as All Might

Dave Trosko as Present Mic

Christopher Wehkamp as Aizawa

Aaron Campbell as No. 6

Kamen Casey as Tokage

Mike Smith as Tochi

Dakota Farnsworth as Kugutsu

With this premiere episode hitting on the same day as the original Japanese language release, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now setting up fans for a great future for the dub as the new anime continues. It will be running through the rest of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for it total. There’s plenty from the original manga series to adapt, but we’ll see how much of Koichi’s illegal hero activities we’ll get to see.

Crunchyroll teases what to expect from My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as such, “Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!”

What to Know for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll as they air in Japan through the Spring 2025 anime schedule. Other returning members of the staff include Takahiko Yoshida overseeing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi. So this new series is in very capable hands.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes fills in some gaps left from the main series that were only briefly hinted at, so fans hoping to see the fuller picture of this hero world need to check out this spinoff in order to get the whole picture. As the main My Hero Academia TV anime series prepares to end its own run later this October, it’s going to be a busy year.