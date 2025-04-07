One Piece Unveils the True Power of Luffy’s Biggest Crush

One Piece is finally back in action with new episodes after a very long hiatus, and the newest episode of the anime has revealed just how strong Hancock’s crush on Luffy really is. One Piece: Egghead Arc took a break after the first half of the arc came to an end last Fall, and has now returned this Spring with its new episodes. Premiering two new releases over the course of the weekend, fans were treated to a double dose of the anime as Luffy and the Straw Hats prepare to escape from Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory as the Marines gather around it.

One Piece has previously showcased how Hancock totally does a 180 whenever she’s around Luffy, and it was revealed to be the same case as her Seraphim, S-Snake. After being introduced during the first phase of the arc last year, this new military weapon was developed to not only have Hancock’s look and abilities, but it turns out that her personality just might be the same as well. Hancock loves Luffy so much, that it’s had an impact on the Seraphim to feel the same too.

Hancock’s Crush on Luffy Is In Her Blood

One Piece Episode 1124 continued to reintroduce Luffy and the others as they are getting ready for the next phase of their plan to escape Egghead, and it’s revealed how all of the Straw Hats were gathered in one place. Like seen before, S-Snake had removed her petrification after Luffy had requested it and this even took Dr. Vegapunk himself by surprise. He reveals that it was something that the Seraphim was not programmed to do, and implies that it’s a result of using Hancock’s blood traits for the Seraphim weapon. It seems to have taken on some of her personality.

As Jimbei notes about the situation, Hancock is a fearsome warrior to everyone but changes dramatically around Luffy. It’s clear that S-Snake has taken on the same crush that Hancock did, and it goes to show just how much Hancock cares for Luffy. It’s even gone down into her blood and had an impact on her machine clone. The fact that S-Snake has the same love for Luffy only after just meeting is a big deal, and could end up playing a major role in the future as the Seraphims take more prominence in the episodes to come.

What Does This Mean for the Seraphim?

Although the Seraphim were invented to become the ultimate weapons for the Marines, this part of S-Snake does imply that they have an exploitable weakness. If each of the Seraphim has taken on personality aspects of each of the former Seven Warlords that they are based off of, then it’s possible to use these quirks in personality to defeat them. Luffy might have unknowingly gotten S-Snake to help him by believing she’s actually Hancock (and he even calls her as such), but it did end up working out in the end.

Luffy might have stumbled on the way to either defeat the Seraphim or maybe even get them to fight on their side. Although the Marines currently have authority over them, it’s already been made clear that this could change through people like Vegapunk giving their orders. They might be machines, but they are so fully fleshed out that the Seraphim could be defeated like the real people they are fashioned from. If not, it’s at least a fun shout out to Hancock as we haven’t seen her in quite some time.