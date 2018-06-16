‘Naruto’ Stuns With Big Sharingan Revelation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has just hit a major turning point of the Chunin exams arc, and fans have already loved how much the anime series has changed the way the story once seen in Boruto: Naruto the Movie is playing out.

There were many surprises and revelations hidden among the fantastic battles seen in the latest episode, but the biggest reveal had to be the reveal of another Rinne Sharingan user in Urashiki Otsutsuki.

The Otsutsuki Clan invaded in the latest episode much like they did in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, but in the anime Urashiki is completely new. During the events in the Chunin Exams tournament arena, Gaara and Chojuro found themselves fighting against Urashiki. While they eventually get the better of him, as they bruised his ego and trap them with their ninja teamwork, he reveals a new power.

When trapped within Chojuro’s water jutsu, Urashiki reveals that he has his own Rinne Sharingan and uses it to break out and escape. Fans know exactly how powerful this power can be in the wrong hands after Kaguya and Madara Uchiha’s attack during the war, and it seems to be just as powerful here.

Not only does Urashiki easily break out of the jutsu he’s trapped in, he also has the warping power Kaguya once had. And after seeing the abiltities of the other Otsutsuki clan members, the fact that Urashiki can do something like this is definitely something to keep an eye on. It might mean the other clan members may carry this power as well.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.