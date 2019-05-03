Boruto Drops Surprising S-Rank Mission Tease

Boruto is ready to enter a new anime arc, and it appears this story will kick off with a bang. With Team 7 taking a break after their last mission, the anime is set to focus on some different ninja, and a new synopsis reveals the group is about to take on a big mission.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump released a preview for its upcoming Boruto arc. It was there a synopsis dropped for episode 106, and fans learned the release will set off a S-ranked mission.

“Asuma and Kurenai’s daughter, Sarutobi Mirai, will appear,” the synopsis begins, according to Organic Dinosaur.

“Sarutobi Mirar is a cousin to Konohamaru. She’s departing on a mission! Even though the objective is to guard Kakashi and Gai on their way to a hot springs, there’s another motive behind this mission!?”

The synopsis isn’t too intense, but the episode title give more details on the mission. After all, the name is “Steam Ninja Scrolls: A S-Rank Mission!!”, and that is telling enough. It looks like Mirai and her genin team are about to walk into a battle, but they won’t be alone. Kakashi, the former Hokage, and Gai will be on the trip as well. So, fans are ready to see how this layered mission goes down starting on May 12th.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

