‘Boruto’ Schedule Confirms New Arc’s Debut

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the midst of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc, but the divisive response to the arc’s later developments have had fans wondering when the next arc of the series would begin.

Thanks to a new set of translations teasing the next few episodes of the series, the next arc of the series is teasing that it will begin with Episode 93, airing February 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titles for the Episode 92 and 93 have been released by NewType and Animedia magazine (as translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter), and the titles for the two of tease what’s to come after the Mitsuki Disappearance arc. Episode 92 is titled, “A New Routine” and Episode 93 is titled, “Family Day.” While “A New Routine” teases a fresh start for the anime, it might just be an episode dealing with the epilogue of the the Mitsuki Disappearance arc.

And while it might not be the start of the new arc just yet, 93’s title teases something fans have wanted to see for a while. “Family Day” hints that the series will be integrating the anime adaptation of the Naruto Shinden light novel spin-off. It was previously announced that the Shinden books would be getting an anime, but it was not yet confirmed what kind of project it would be. Now it seems like it will be introduced into the series, potentially as a filler episode or potentially as the next arc of the series.

For those unfamiliar, Shueisha’s Jump J Books line launched three light novel stories earlier this year written by Mirei Miyamoto. Each of the novels follows a character’s struggles through fatherhood with the three novels in the series following Naruto, Shikamaru, and Sasuke as they try and bond with their children.

This series carried the subtitle “Shinden”, and the first book in the series is Naruto Shinden (The New Legend of Naruto), followed by Shikamaru Shinden (The New Legend of Shikamaru) and Sasuke Shinden (The New Legend of Sasuke) respectively. Naruto Shinden (which is being adapted) is set on a special holiday where the kids hang out with their parents for a while, which will make for a good feeling episode following this arc.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.