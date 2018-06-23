‘Boruto’ Spoilers Reveal Naruto’s Fate

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were left on a major cliffhanger after the last episode ended with Naruto disappearing in a giant explosion as he guarded the village from Momoshiki’s large attacks.

But what really happened to Naruto? Some fans are sure he’s dead, while other aren’t so sure. But the latest batch of spoilers for the next episode reveals what truly happened at the end of the episode. Read on only if you want to know!

Episode 62 is titled “Sasuke’s Trump Card,” and the synopsis for the episode reads (as translated by Reddit user OrganicDinosaur) as such:

“Naruto became captured when he got wrapped up in a fierce battle with the Otsutsuki clan, who are invaders from another realm. Boruto witnesses his comrades who are assisting in the restorations and sees the destroyed exam arena. He had a severe reaction to his father, Naruto, and the words that he had said to him: ‘You’re disqualified as a ninja’. And so, what words does his shishou, Sasuke, have to tell Boruto in this state!?”

The synopsis for the episode confirms that Naruto is indeed alive, despite the heartbreaking ending to Episode 62. But it doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods yet as he’s been captured by the Otsutsuki Clan. Now Boruto now has to confront his feelings of sorrow along with the already conflicting feelings he feels now that he’s lost his position as a ninja.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.