Boruto Anime Spoilers Tease New Sasuke, Otsutsuki Clan Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been steadily building to a set of intense new confrontations in the manga iteration of the series, but the anime has fans less enthused as it has spent some time exploring filler arcs rather than capitalize on the loose plot threads still left hanging after the end of the fan favorite Chunin Exams arc. But it seems like that might be coming to an end soon with both Sasuke and the Otsutsuki Clan returning to the series.

A new set of spoilers teasing upcoming events from the Boruto anime, as shared by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, tease that Sasuke’s investigation into the missing Urashiki Otsutsuki will come to a head with a new fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s my scan and translation for Uzumaki Report #96, which introduces us to the upcoming events for the Boruto anime! Are you excited to see more from Urashiki and Papasuke? pic.twitter.com/XT9vk8ofPt — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) August 1, 2019

Along with teasing some events in a new region, the details from the latest Uzumaki Report tease a new set of characters. But the most important tidbit is, “Boruto’s mentor (Sasuke) and his longstanding foe (Urashiki) will also be making an appearance. But there’s going to be an unexpected predicament for Sasuke, who battles against Urashiki? At any rate, what is Urashiki’s purpose for coming to Sunagakure Village?!”

Although the Boruto anime has been knee deep in filler lately, one of those episodes did nudge the story along just a little. The mysterious Urashiki Otsutsuki was a character original to the anime iteration of the series, and Sasuke revealed in a previous episode that he has been out tracking Urashiki’s wherabouts. By the sound of these spoilers, it seems that Sasuke will finally catch up to Urashiki in the Sungakure Village.

Unfortunately there are no concrete details as to when this fight will take place, but fans are hoping it’s sooner rather than later considering Urashiki is still a lingering threat following the Chunin Exams. The fact he’s got the Rinne Sharingan too makes him even more of an interesting threat fans want to see explored further.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.