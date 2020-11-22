Boruto Fans are Loving Naruto's New Nine-Tails Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuted a new Nine-Tails form for Naruto in the newest chapter, and fans are loving it. The previous cliffhanger teased we would be seeing this new form in action as Naruto Uzumaki got desperate in the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and Chapter 52 of the series delivers completely with this new form. Activating a much more dangerous take on his chakra bond with Kurama, Naruto achieved the Baryon Mode, a mode that uses his and Kurama's chakra as the direct base for its destructive power. But with this gambit comes a cool new look for our hero.

The newest chapter saw Naruto use his Baryon Mode, this is a mode that uses his power to its limits. By literally exploding bits of his and Kurama's chakra in order to raise his own strength temporarily, this form also means that if he uses it long enough both he and Kurama will die thanks to its heightened level of chakra consumption.

But this power up also makes him significantly stronger than Isshiki in the moment, and fans are absolutely loving seeing it in action.