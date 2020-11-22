Boruto Fans are Loving Naruto's New Nine-Tails Form
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuted a new Nine-Tails form for Naruto in the newest chapter, and fans are loving it. The previous cliffhanger teased we would be seeing this new form in action as Naruto Uzumaki got desperate in the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and Chapter 52 of the series delivers completely with this new form. Activating a much more dangerous take on his chakra bond with Kurama, Naruto achieved the Baryon Mode, a mode that uses his and Kurama's chakra as the direct base for its destructive power. But with this gambit comes a cool new look for our hero.
The newest chapter saw Naruto use his Baryon Mode, this is a mode that uses his power to its limits. By literally exploding bits of his and Kurama's chakra in order to raise his own strength temporarily, this form also means that if he uses it long enough both he and Kurama will die thanks to its heightened level of chakra consumption.
But this power up also makes him significantly stronger than Isshiki in the moment, and fans are absolutely loving seeing it in action. Read on to see what fans are saying about Naruto's new Baryon Mode, and let us know your thoughts in the comments. You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
A Great Tribute!
The Hokage's Final stand ...
Kurama and Naruto,BARYON MODE ! pic.twitter.com/oaXSL9ilf1— ✟ᵀᴬᴷᵁ✟ (@aWakuTaku) November 20, 2020
Naruto's Come So Far...
Title: Baryon mode
date:20/11/2020— isshiki (@panda_comel12) November 19, 2020
Time:23:00#borutoch52spoilers #borutoch52 pic.twitter.com/VxyGtYZsMv
Best Fight So Far???
Boruto chapter 52 was incredible! Best fight so far!! Narutos new form is utterly broken... The power this new form displayed was incredible! Baryon mode!! It literally has the ability to shave years off your opponents life! But that ending tho!! pic.twitter.com/za9E0TVmjs— 🦃 Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🦃 (@PrinceVegeta126) November 20, 2020
Truly Living
idk about you, but I'm living for Naruto's Baryon Mode 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/zRuUn6etv6— 𝚅𝙰𝙻 𝚍'𝚃𝙷𝙸𝚁𝙳 (anitwt filler char.) (@tribal2798) November 21, 2020
It's...Very Strong
How freakin broken is Baryon mode!?🤯 pic.twitter.com/UNLSnQY3e4— ⏳wizardkingEN ♣️🗯 (@WizardkingEn) November 20, 2020
...and Sexy
idk baryon mode naruto looks so sexc pic.twitter.com/THOB6FqdLS— 𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 ✿ (@ICHA2X) November 21, 2020
Major Dragon Ball Vibes With This One
Naruto with baryon mode, and goku with ultra instincts, the rewards for that power are very large, life is at stake, movements are focused on fists and taijutsu towards the opponent, draining a lot of energy, but maybe this is my thoughts and hopes, that Naruto will survive🤧💖💖 pic.twitter.com/xmmK7LwHRw— yori 🌼 sa.rah 🍁 (@himehinata1) November 21, 2020
How Would Baryon Mode Look Without The Cloak?
I'm curious what Baryon Mode Naruto's design would look like without the Hokage cloak. Would he still have the 9 Tails regardless? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ssZOxr2WZS— Divine Rajin (@LeafsBoruto) November 21, 2020
It Went By WAY Too Fast!
Chapter went by so fast! Felt like nothing happened, now we have to wait another month for chapter 53😭😭😭#boruto pic.twitter.com/yokJbXAgpw— Jackson ジャクソン !{DEEPA SZN}! (@Boruto4life) November 20, 2020
When's it Getting Animated Though?
Damnnn! Naruto’s New ‘Fusion Mode‘ is amazing. I love the way it looks. Isshiki finally getting to witness who Naruto really is. When this gets animated, it’s game over. pic.twitter.com/DXSAjZaH9M— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 20, 2020